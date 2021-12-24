Letter: Beasley’s selfish reaction is sadly typical for him

Upon entering Covid-19 quarantine as an unvaccinated player Cole Beasley closed a tweet, “Thank you for those who support. To everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening there is nothing anyone can do for you.” Maybe he needs to come out from under the rock and “get” what this pandemic is wreaking upon humanity.

But this tweet sums up his self-centered, “I love myself” attitude. He has no concern for his teammates or the surrounding community. He flaunts NFL rules and now will be absent for a critical game (or two?).

I wish the NFL would put teeth into their rules by having noncompliant prima donnas like him forfeit game checks … it’s utter stupidity to pay Beasley for deserting the team and Bills fans. He has been an unnecessary distraction this entire season, and the Bills should get rid of him, accordingly. There is no “I” in team.

Mike Criscione

West Seneca