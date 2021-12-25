Letter: Beasley’s own beliefs made him miss the game

It is interesting to hear Cole Beasley’s response to the fact he is unable to play against New England. He is pro-choice when it comes to the vaccine. He made a choice, which is his right to do, knowing the consequences of that choice. Now he states that the rules are keeping him from playing, not Covid. It is time for Beasley to accept responsibility for his actions. He can’t play because he exercised his right to choose. And then he takes a cheap shot at a teammate who is hospitalized with Covid. That alone should get him released.