Letter: Beasley’s on-field bravery does not match his words

Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills provided enough excitement over the past year to help fans make it through some of the darkest days of our lives. And I lived during the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert and Martin Luther King Jr. My father served in the Army in World War II, my brother just died in December and was a Marine during Vietnam, I was in the Army during peacetime. A quarter mile from my house two dozen nursing home patients died of Covid-19 while helpless family members couldn’t even visit. That’s where my brother died, but of natural causes.

Beasley’s bravery on the field was miraculous. Third-and-22 against the Rams I don’t know how he caught the last in heavy traffic. At Vegas the somersault touchdown at the goal line. Wow!

As a child we were inoculated for polio, rubella, mumps, chicken pox, smallpox and more. In the Army they shot with needle guns into both arms simultaneously to keep other soldiers and me safe.

Fear makes cowards of us and I admit I have been pretty frightened over the past year of this killer disease that has taken people I know and sickened many others, including my granddaughter. Had she not made it I don’t know how useless and pointless every day afterward would be.