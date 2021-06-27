Letter: Beasley is being selfish by refusing vaccination

What is it about being part of a team that Cole Beasley doesn’t get? While some might even defend the idea that the decision to be vaccinated is an individual health choice, Beasley is a good example of why it isn’t. Vaccinations don’t just protect those who get them, they protect everyone around them. For those who think that getting vaccinated is something we decide because it only has an impact on us individually, I wonder how they would feel if Beasley came down with the disease and infected others on the team a week before the Super Bowl after the Bills had survived the regular season and the playoffs undefeated? If what he describes as an act of individual liberty were to destroy the chances for his team’s success this season, would he be seen as a guardian of individual liberty or just a selfish, self-centered, egotist who clearly doesn’t understand the concept of “team?” It’s why we should all get vaccinated – for the team!