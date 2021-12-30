Letter: Beasley and others like him hold responsibility for results

Like most Western New Yorkers, and in particular those who might be fans of the Buffalo Bills, I have been following with great interest the Covid-19 saga of Cole Beasley. With the very recent determination that he has contracted the disease he has further exacerbated the problem by proclaiming that his Covid-19 disease status is not keeping him from playing, but the NFL’s rules are. Which is to very selfishly say that he does not care about the health and well-being of his teammates, the entire Bills organization, or for that matter our community.

Beasley and others of this ilk please let me simplify this for you. As of Dec. 24, over 814,000 Americans have died of the Covid-19 disease since its attack on the United States began in 2020. Every single one of those very tragic deaths, some certainly being personal family members and loved ones, was infected by another person who had been infected by contact with someone who also had the disease. Given this certain reality, how can you possibly feel that it is your “right” to turn yourself into a one-person super spreader with total disregard for the health and safety of every other person you might infect. You love to promote your position of selfishness and ignorance as a personal right, but that right ceases when it threatens my life and that of those I love. I am not certain of which constitution you can reference in support of your position – possibly it is a Texas thing?