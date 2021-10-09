Letter: Beaches should take priority in Erie County parks plans

The Buffalo News article of Sept. 21 by Sandra Tan concerning Erie County parks projects to be financed with American Rescue Plan funding raises concerns about county priorities in the Southtowns. Only the Southtowns offer public beaches and provides access to the waters of Lake Erie. The beaches should have a high priority.
First, the Wendt Mansion and stables restoration at Wendt Beach Park is an admirable project but it is flawed. The proposal doesn’t address what will be done with them after the restoration.
Decades ago, the Erie County Legislature scrapped the restoration over a political squabble over leasing of the facilities as a restaurant and inn. To avoid political problems, the Wendt Foundation should be approached with a proposal for a public/private partnership to share the costs and make the restored mansion the headquarters for the Wendt Foundation. The Wendt Foundation should honor the memory of their benefactor Margaret Wendt and return to the place that she held dear.
Second, Woodlawn Beach is a state facility and isn’t funded by Erie County. When the beach at Wendt Park was permanently closed a decade ago, the understanding was that resources would be directed to improving Bennett Beach -- the county’s only remaining beach. Sadly, Bennett Beach was ignored with only minor improvements to restrooms and gravel parking lots.
The savings from a partnership at Wendt Beach should be invested at Bennett Beach. Bennett Beach Park can be expanded by purchasing the abandoned Village of Angola waterworks property. This would add about 100 feet of public beach and increase public waterfront access. The property provides an area overlooking the water where support facilities similar to those at Woodlawn Beach could be built. The property would also allow beach access without disturbing the environmentally sensitive dunes and preserve a Native American archeological site.
John Finster
Town of Evans