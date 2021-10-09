Letter: Beaches should take priority in Erie County parks plans

The Buffalo News article of Sept. 21 by Sandra Tan concerning Erie County parks projects to be financed with American Rescue Plan funding raises concerns about county priorities in the Southtowns. Only the Southtowns offer public beaches and provides access to the waters of Lake Erie. The beaches should have a high priority.

First, the Wendt Mansion and stables restoration at Wendt Beach Park is an admirable project but it is flawed. The proposal doesn’t address what will be done with them after the restoration.

Decades ago, the Erie County Legislature scrapped the restoration over a political squabble over leasing of the facilities as a restaurant and inn. To avoid political problems, the Wendt Foundation should be approached with a proposal for a public/private partnership to share the costs and make the restored mansion the headquarters for the Wendt Foundation. The Wendt Foundation should honor the memory of their benefactor Margaret Wendt and return to the place that she held dear.