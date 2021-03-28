Letter: Be considerate of others; follow health guidelines

As of March 25, 545,070 Americans have died from Covid-19. We constantly hear feel good phrases like “every life is precious” and “all people matter,” yet most people seem indifferent to the suffering and deaths from Covid-19. Have we lost our compassion? People still gather for mass spreader events, wear masks under their nose or refuse to wear them at all citing individual rights. Over half a million dead and some still cling to the dangerous notion that this virus is a hoax. Now that the vaccinations are beginning to arrive, are we letting our guard down? With the new mutations we may be heading for a third deadly wave. Yet Texas has rescinded mandatory mask wearing and opened restaurants at full capacity.

Communist Dictator Joseph Stalin is reputed to have said, “the death of one person is a tragedy; but the death of a million is just a statistic.” Half a million Americans have died, but without emotion the number doesn’t mean much. Are we immune to others’ pain? Perhaps we just can’t grasp the enormity of the suffering.

Behind each Covid-19 death, there is a deeply emotional tragic story. King Solomon in the book Ecclesiastes stated there is “a time to weep … and a time to mourn.” With half a million dead, that time is upon us.