I can think of no higher praise for the hard work of the Climate Action Council than the comments by David Bauer, President and CEO of National Fuel in the Buffalo News on Feb. 4, where he “blasts state energy plan.”

He called the plan “incredibly irresponsible.” But what is really incredibly irresponsible is that the fossil fuel industry has known for over 40 years that their product is dangerous to the planet and that instead of changing their business plan, they spread misinformation about climate change.

It is difficult to be sorry about the cost to national fuel for this shift to renewables when compared to the cost of their business to the planet and people that has resulted in a less habitable Earth now and for generations to come.

Lynda Schneekloth

Buffalo