Letter: Banning assault weapons must be part of the answer

What turns a person into a mass murderer? Like a perfect storm, a number of factors, such as their own weakness and outside influences. The white supremacists are an example. This organization flourishes on an old myth that whites are superior to Blacks, which was an excuse to take advantage of them, and belief in the replacement theory which contends a conspiracy exists to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color.
Innocent adults and children have been sought in trapped settings and gunned down. Red flag laws, improved safety measures and better mental health care is needed, but none are a perfect science. The person who shoots first usually has the upper hand. We are the only country in the world chronically afflicted with mass shootings. Why? Between 1994 and 2004, assault weapon sales were harmlessly and uneventfully banned and mass murders dropped significantly. But once is not enough.
People are also reading…
Judy Catalano
Amherst