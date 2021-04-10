Letter: Ban unvaccinated passengers until airlines follow the rules

I flew Frontier Air from Orlando to Buffalo on Saturday March 27 at 12:39 pm (Flight 1038, nonstop). The plane was about a half hour late giving me ample time to survey the people sitting, standing and walking around the crowded Frontier gate.

About 50% of men between the ages of 30-50 were wearing masks on their chins only; about 30% of people age 20-30 were wearing masks on their chins only. One tall man stood and paced for at least 20 minutes immediately in front of the gate desk with his mask around his chin, in full view of Frontier staff, the pilot and co-pilot, and no one asked him or anyone else to wear a mask properly.

Everyone 60 years-plus at the gate area were wearing both a mask correctly positioned and a scared look on their faces as they watched their fellow travelers completely ignore the multi-repeated announcement that masks must be properly worn in airports and airplanes according to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

On the plane people wore masks if not eating or drinking, a rule that several people circumvented by making a show of sipping water and eating for most or all of the flight. If there is no enforcement of the mask rule it is unsafe to fly.

Airlines want people to fly again, but no one who is not vaccinated should fly until they enforce the rules.