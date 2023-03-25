How many New York kids using tobacco and becoming addicted to nicotine is considered “acceptable?” I imagine most parents would join me and say “none.” Yet more than an estimated 1,800 New York youth become new smokers each year. I don’t know any parent who wants their kids to become part of that statistic.

I can assume this number has been far exceeded since the last survey conducted. We have a crisis. I have one in my own home. These products are being sold by corner stores and smoke shops to our youth and being sold underage. It is unacceptable that our youth are addicted to nicotine, having withdrawals, risking their education to vape in the bathrooms, etc. I was told by a teenager that the flavors are why they smoke. Flavors drive youth tobacco use.

It is appalling to continue to allow tobacco companies to target youth. We know what they’re doing and they know what they’re doing. Research doesn’t lie.

That’s why it’s inconceivable that anyone would be against Gov. Hochul’s proposals to further curb tobacco use and save lives by raising the state’s cigarette tax and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products. We need these measures to back up our pleas as parents for our kids not to become users.

Current restrictions aren’t enough. It’s time we stand up for our kids and against powerful Big Tobacco and their deadly products.

Jasmine White

Niagara Falls