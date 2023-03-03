A ban on flavored tobacco, including menthol, is good for public health and bad for Big Tobacco’s profit. All ethnic groups regardless of race, ethnicity, gender and/or sexual orientation. Especially, Blacks and the LGBTQ community who disproportionately have been targeted by the tobacco industry with its deadly product, which when used as intended kills its customers.

Smoking kills more people than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, homicides and suicides combined. In fact, 45,000 Blacks die annually as a result of tobacco use. Big Tobacco has done everything it can to keep menthol tobacco cheap and easily accessible to the Black community. It is no coincidence that 80-85% of Blacks smoke menthol tobacco. Menthol is the flavor that makes the poison taste smoother, easier to start and harder to quit.

Finally, the governor’s proposal is clear. A ban on all flavors, including menthol places onus of compliance on the manufacturers, distributors and retailers, not individual possession, which could lead to criminalization of smokers. Unfortunately, this is a scare tactic that the tobacco industry uses and pays spokespersons to spew to strike fear in the Black community and to keep people addicted to tobacco. By the way, an increased tax hike on tobacco, which is proposed as well, will result in more people making an effort to quit smoking.

Big tobacco’s customers are dying, but instead of pulling their deadly products off shelves, they’re recruiting a new generation of replacement smokers, our youth with flavored tobacco products. Ban flavors and menthol now.

Stan Martin

Buffalo