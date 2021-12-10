Letter: Baldwin’s gun tragedy raises need for change

As an intern in New York City, I experienced violence. It came with a siren and a radio warning to the emergency room. We stood ready. Sometimes a stab wound to the heart would be rushed to the operating room where the chest was sawn open and the hole in the heart sewn over. To me this was the adrenalin of life and death.

But I also vividly recall the young man who came in dead with a bullet to his chest. We could not resuscitate him and he was taken to the morgue. A police officer asked that I accompany a family member for verification. As she viewed him I could feel the bullet explode and then blackness. I was shaken to my bones, like Alec Baldwin.

Gun violence became a dark and ugly reality, never to go away, permanent and ugly, like a non-healing wound.