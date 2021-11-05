Letter: Baldwin must take blame for fatal shooting on set

Alec Baldwin, uber-liberal and outspoken critic of the NRA and the Second Amendment, has “unwittingly” shot and killed an unarmed woman and wounded another man, also unarmed. According to the Associated Press, Baldwin “likely won’t be held criminally or civilly liable for” his actions in the death of a cinematographer making the film “Rust.”

Unwittingly should read "carelessly." Any responsible gun owner or gun user (think NRA) knows basic rules of gun handling (think common sense):

* Always personally inspect the weapon so you know what you have in your hand and whether it is loaded. That is not a rule that gets delegated to others.

* Never point a gun at a person unless you are prepared to use it. Because a cinematographer and a director were shot, rather than another actor, it seems clear that the weapon was not yet being used in an acting scene, suggesting Baldwin treated the handgun inappropriately.

* Never shoot a gun unless you know where a bullet may go. In other words, if there are innocents behind or near your target, don’t pull the trigger.