Letter: Balance needed in the letters’ milk debate

- “high consumption of dairy foods is likely to increase the risks of prostate cancer and possibly endometrial cancer but reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.”

They also write that calcium and vitamin D “can be obtained from other foods or supplements without the potential negative consequences of dairy foods.”

In 2016, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published a position paper on vegetarian and vegan diets, the latter of which are dairy-free, that states:

“It is the position of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. These diets are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes. Plant-based diets are more environmentally sustainable than diets rich in animal products because they use fewer natural resources and are associated with much less environmental damage.”