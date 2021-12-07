Letter: Balance needed in the letters’ milk debate

I am writing to more fully inform and comment on the debate about cow’s milk and human health. The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development reports that:
“An estimated 30 million to 50 million American adults are lactose intolerant. The pattern of primary lactose intolerance appears to have a genetic component, and specific populations show high levels of intolerance, including approximately: 95 percent of Asians, 60 percent to 80 percent of African Americans and Ashkenazi Jews, 80 percent to 100 percent of American Indians, and 50 percent to 80 percent of Hispanics. Lactose intolerance is least common among people of northern European origin, who have a lactose intolerance prevalence of only about 2 percent.”
Drs. Walter Willet and David Lustig, physician researchers at Harvard’s Department of Nutrition (both), School of Public Health (Willet), and Department of Pediatrics (Ludwig) wrote a thorough summary of the research to date in the Feb. 13, 2020 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. They concluded that:
- “the overall evidence does not support high dairy consumption for reduction of fractures,”
- “total dairy consumption has not been related to weight control or risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” and
- “high consumption of dairy foods is likely to increase the risks of prostate cancer and possibly endometrial cancer but reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.”
They also write that calcium and vitamin D “can be obtained from other foods or supplements without the potential negative consequences of dairy foods.”
In 2016, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published a position paper on vegetarian and vegan diets, the latter of which are dairy-free, that states:
“It is the position of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. These diets are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes. Plant-based diets are more environmentally sustainable than diets rich in animal products because they use fewer natural resources and are associated with much less environmental damage.”
“Appropriately planned” is key. I personally wish that physician practices would more routinely rely on registered dieticians, particularly ones who are aware of and open to the benefits of plant-based nutrition.