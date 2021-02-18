Letter: Baker demonstrated faithful dedication to the community

The recent passing of Thomas E. Baker, the first public head of the John R. Oishei Foundation, brings to mind a demonstration of his quiet way of building capacity in the Buffalo community. In 1999, I was serving as Founding Chair of the newly formed WNY Women’s Foundation, then known as the WNY Women’s Fund. I was telling Tom about our good initial fundraising efforts yet the even greater need of struggling women and families in the community. He immediately offered for the Oishei Foundation to sponsor our first round of grants allowing the new Fund to quickly get to work on its mission and gain greater momentum. His confidence and leadership was a jumpstart to our new organization and the community has been paid back many times over through the resulting success of the WNY Women’s Foundation. It is with much gratitude that I acknowledge this community leader and dear friend.