Letter: Bail reform editorial remains largely correct

Credit to The Buffalo News for their reasonable editorial of March 15 advocating changes to the state’s bail reform law. It joined a growing chorus of politicians and public officials who are seeing the light and endorsing same.

The editorial does however make several questionable assertions about bail reform. It claims there is “no definitive data” yet that the rise in crime can be attributed to bail reform. Don’t hold your breath waiting for it; the progressive academics and think tanks who would do such a study don’t want to know the answer. Reasonable people could conclude that the ample anecdotal evidence of criminals relentlessly released to continue offending (like the case cited in the editorial) qualifies as “definitive.”

It also claims “the threat of long periods of incarceration was also used to coax confessions out of the accused, even if they were innocent.” No ethical criminal justice practitioner involved in the bail process would ever use that process for the purpose described against a possibly innocent defendant. Such an accusation only exacerbates the malignant mistrust of the justice system that now permeates society.