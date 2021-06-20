Letter: Bail Reform Act needs some reforms

It’s hard to argue that the bail system needed some reform. No one wants to see someone incarcerated for months over a petty offense. But the current law, poorly thought out, has a darker side.

There are criminals who need to be taken off the streets. This “catch and release” program should not be all inclusive. We need protection from the small elements that endanger society.

Violent criminals must be held on bail. People with non-appearance arrest warrants, showing they have a propensity for avoiding court, should have to post bail. The Bail Reform Act needs reform.

Bill Lickfield

Hamburg