Letter: Bad acts by politicians endanger America’s status

In the Nov. 15 edition of The Buffalo News, I read a story of Rep. Tom Reed (and others) facing death threats for supporting the recent infrastructure bill. I also read that individuals such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling these congressmen/women traitors, and tweeting out their names and phone numbers. How is this not seen as insurrection? How is this not deemed complicity in crimes? How is this seen as reasonable governance?

As long as we have politicians (on both sides) encouraging and supporting the poor behaviors of a fringe portion of their constituency, we will never move forward as a nation. As long as we have extremism, we will remain tainted.

America, I ask you, is this what we are built upon? Is this what we are built for?

If you really want to “Make America Great,” it begins with you. Think. Act appropriately. Be better.

Edward Reiller

Springville