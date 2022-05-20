Letter: Baby Boomers must teach the next generation not to hate

Baby Boomers:

We were the most coddled white generation in history to that time. We saw the Civil Rights marches, the Vietnam protests, the assassinations of John and Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. The hatred and racism we see now came from our generation, whether we like it or not, it’s on our watch that this has flourished.

We have a responsibility to our sons, daughters, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to counter this terrible scourge that is poisoning those that we have raised, taught, nurtured and loved. Is it possible that we didn’t believe the words of King or that we didn’t think that the racist thoughts and terms that we learned from our parents were wrong and shouldn’t be passed on?

How could we have been so unthinking? We need to speak as one voice to all of the generations that we are responsible for and tell them that love knows no evil, that we are all one, that skin color is of no importance and that our higher power however we acknowledge it only knows our actions and how we left this world.

I’m Buffalo born, I’m proud of our city’s past despite our mistakes and missteps. We were a last stop on the Underground Railroad, the forerunner of the NAACP was founded in our city. It is time to stop this unbelievable, vile incarnation. Let it begin here and spread throughout our country. We didn’t want this responsibility but it’s ours.

James Barnett

West Falls