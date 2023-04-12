What do Trump, Putin and Netanyahu have in common? They change or forgo the rule of law and forsake the foundations of democracy in order to control the populous while retaining power.

An article in the April 3, 2023 issue of The Nation entitled "The Candidate and the Spy" details the scope and unlawful depths taken to manipulate elections. Also the deals made by Netanyahu and Trump that came to pass after Trump’s win. The other commonality is the fact they are all under indictment and in the case of Netanyahu, he tried to change the jurisdictional process that led to massive protest in his country.

We, the people, need to demand that individuals like Trump, Putin and Netanyahu be removed from any sort of position of power. They have no place in a free world. They oppose the principles of democracy. They want to turn back the clock on all the hard earned freedoms that average working people have gained since World War Two when the Nazis were defeated and everyone was proud to be free.

For the sake of humanity let’s stand up and demand these autocrats stand down.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo