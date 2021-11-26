Letter: Autocracy will win the day amid political echo chambers

When Democrats in Congress voted against President Biden’s infrastructure bill, they felt no repercussions by the Democratic Party. The Republicans, however, who voted for the bill were immediately threatened with loss of committee positions, loss of election funding and being primaried by their own party. This type of reaction reeks of autocracy. To take it a step further, imagine what the Republican party might do if they controlled all three branches of the government. Would dissenters be thrown out of office or even arrested? Would liberal journalists be jailed? Would certain subjects be banned from classrooms? Once we start silencing the opposition, we are on the road to a dictatorship. The foundation of our democracy is the free and open exchanging of ideas and philosophies. Once we lose this, we have lost our country.