Letter: Auto bureau access could be improved

We regularly hear the phrase “renew local” whenever Mickey Kearns speaks about the auto bureaus he oversees in his capacity as Erie County Clerk, but he sure makes it is quite difficult to conduct business at most of those locations.

The last time I checked, every auto bureau overseen by Kearns closes on weekdays by 5 p.m. and only two local auto bureaus have any type of weekend hours of operation, with both of them calling it quits on Saturdays by 1 p.m.

What’s the point in telling people to conduct DMV-related business locally when you are often confronted by a “closed” sign at times that are most convenient for most working people, especially those who have children? And what’s the reasoning for renting out space for auto bureaus inside buildings not owned by Erie County if they aren’t going to be open during time periods when people can visit them?

Something needs to change or else Kearns should revise his “renew local” catchphrase if taxpayers are going to actually be able to conduct business on days and times that are most suited for them.

Wendy Burns

Buffalo