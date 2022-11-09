Letter: Autism needs a wider support system

Autism is now becoming a normal condition for many children, which led me to investigate support systems or fundraisers for those who are neurodiverse and the agencies that provide support for them.

What brought me to this search was my 4-year-old son's recent diagnosis of mild autism. His father and I had to jump through many hoops in a short span of six months to get him the help he needs.

I see so many other fundraisers, walks, and other supportive events for various conditions. Yet, something as rampant as autism does not have this type of help. Many places that help kids/teens/adults dealing with neurodiversity run on monetary donations - such as the Summit Center where my son attends - and depend on the state to maintain their programs.

For example, right now the Summit Center may lose its speech therapy due to funding cuts.

So many amazing people are working for these agencies that assist those who need it, yet they are often underfunded. I would love to see or find a way to do fundraisers, walks, etc. for the companies, and schools, even set one up or help set one up to help those in need of assistance.

Christina Pryor

Amherst