Letter: Authoritarian approach to public health must end

As a practicing physician, I have seen patients and colleagues become sick and even die from Covid-19. I am fully vaccinated and encourage adult patients and friends to do the same. However, I am deeply concerned by the increasingly authoritarian approach to public health in the United States. Vaccine mandates for employment or entrance into public spaces is un-American and violates a patient’s fundamental right to autonomy. In modern medicine, we inform patients of the pros and cons of medical interventions, such as vaccines, so that they can make an educated choice for themselves. We are in the midst of a national nurse shortage yet Gov. Kathy Hochul and others seem to have a cavalier attitude about firing yesterday’s “Healthcare Heroes” that do not conform.