Letter: Australian submarine deal unwisely angers France

The United States and Australia recently signed a deal for the U.S. to build a few dozen submarines for Australia. These subs are supposedly more advanced than those of a similar deal the French recently had with Australia. With the U.S. and Australia making a deal, both countries have stiffed the French.

It is very unwise for the U.S. to be a party to a deal that denies the French their share of a multibillion-dollar transaction. We have relied on and benefited from the support of France way back to the American Revolution. Even if the U.S. built subs that are better than the French subs, we don't want European countries to think that skepticism of NATO's value has carried over from any previous U.S. State Department policy.

A possible answer to this dilemma is to either let France build a small number of the subs, or better yet, have France build certain parts of the U.S.-built subs.

We can't let France turn against America.

Elliott Hume

Clarence