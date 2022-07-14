Letter: Attorneys should donate their time on diocese cases

I am appalled and disgusted by what has happened within my Catholic Church. The abuse of trust, duplicitous behavior and squandering of people’s donations is unforgivable. My grandparents, parents and my own family, like all members of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo gave hard-earned resources and dollars in good faith to be used to help people less fortunate and to build a greater faith community.

I agree wholeheartedly to give compensation to the victims, that goes without question, the Catholic Church and leaders that allowed this to happen should pay them for their past sufferings. At the same time, I am disgusted that all these attorneys claiming to be working on behalf of the aggrieved, are going to get incredible compensation off other people’s sufferings.

If these lawyers are so concerned about the victims, I call on each and every attorney and firm with clients to work on a smaller commission, or better yet, gratis for their work. They were not the ones who suffered and they should not share egregiously in compensation from any settlement that generations of Catholics donated wanting to do what is right and good within our community.

James Rutowski

Alden