In 1215, the Magna Carta was written and signed by nobles and King John. It formalized “legem terrae” or law of the land. This would later evolve into due process, which ensured fairness in the application of the law.

One of the cherished ideas to evolve was trial before impartial jurors. This formed another protection, the requirement that judges should also be impartial.

Recently, the Supreme Court stated the standard for an impartial judge in Caperton v. AT Massey Coal (2009): “The inquiry is an objective one. The Court asks not whether the judge is actually, subjectively biased, but whether the average judge in his position is ‘likely’ to be neutral, or whether there is an unconstitutional ‘potential for bias.’”

At least five Supreme Court justices have become non-neutral, with a potential for bias by accepting gifts or monetary gain themselves or through family members. Millions of dollars have been given and received by Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The gifts astonishingly have come from individuals who have cases in front of the court. These are egregious violations of their own due process standard.

In Harry Potter – the Sorcerer’s Stone, the Wizard Dumbledore states, “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to your enemies, and a great deal more to stand up to your friends.“

Bar Associations and attorneys, as friends of the Court, have stood against threats to the judiciary. We all must do so again regarding this internal threat to the finest legal institution the world has known.

Bill Licata, Esq.

Buffalo