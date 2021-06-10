Letter: Attempts to secure votes end up putting nation at risk

Two items being discussed by legislators are federal reparations and a fourth round of stimulus checks before midterm elections.

Anyone with reasonable intelligence should see these for what they really are – politically motivated bribes to secure votes by politicians desperate to retain power.

Neither are well thought out in terms of how these perks will be funded, or what the ramifications are for future dealings with special interest groups bent on extorting the government for free money. Recent budget cuts to the military suggest that politics is more important than national security.

One side effect that legislators are only now learning is that extended benefits of any kind, including $300 a week to help cover lost payroll, are preventing some people from returning to work creating a dependency that will be difficult for the government to wean them from. We can already see how a shortage of computer chips has affected the auto industry.