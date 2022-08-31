Letter: Attacks on Fauci are clearly misplaced and out of bounds

Normally, I avoid reading pretzel-logician Marc Thiessen’s columns, as doing so may cause serious intellectual damage. However, his hatchet job on Anthony Fauci requires a response.

Thiessen attributes powers to Fauci that he doesn’t have, and then blames him for decisions that he didn’t make and for the failure of red states to adopt sound advice. Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is a research organization and not a regulatory or policy-making body.

The Trump administration chose Fauci as their Covid spokesperson, giving him the job of explaining and defending the work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, which do make policies and issue recommendations. Their efforts were based on the best evidence and reasoning available at the time, but unfortunately also were subject to considerable political manipulation during the Trump administration. Fauci attempted to interpret this output for the American public, while Trump was advising people to inject bleach.

The disproportional academic loss across racial and socioeconomic groups among schoolchildren during the pandemic was a predictable outcome, given the under-resourcing of poor school districts in America.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration proposed cuts in public school funding each year. The damage done to students needn’t be “forever irreparable,” if schools are enabled to provide effective remedial instruction. That is the point that Fauci was making, which Thiessen chose to distort, and which Republicans ignore while fretting over nonexistent legions of “trans-grooming” school librarians.

Thiessen dismisses the risk of Covid to school-age children, yet nearly 15 million have been infected. While children usually survive Covid, bringing the disease home to grandma is never a good idea.

When scoundrels have neither the facts nor reason on their side, they resort to personal attacks. Placing Fauci in the crosshairs is a heinous act.

Bruce M. Small, M.D.

Clarence