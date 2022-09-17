Letter: Attacking Trump is unfair given all he did for America

Regarding the Aug. 28 letter titled, “Let’s make sure Trump does not make the ballot” why do we seek chastisement? Why don’t we seek reconciliation?

Patrick Henry said “Give me liberty, or give me death.” Our freedom requires respect for all others. Our dignity comes from God, whose image and likeness we are made. Lambasting one does not reap good results. Character assault is unkind. President Trump did a lot of good. He was the most pro-life president we ever had. Life is precious.