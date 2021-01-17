Letter: Attack on the Capitol put a blight on history

Watching the news on Jan. 6 and witnessing the violent attempt to overturn the election, I am reminded of the words of President Franklin Roosevelt, when speaking about the attack on Pearl Harbor, "this is a day that will live in infamy." The horrifying difference being that this time we were attacked, not by a foreign enemy, but by a horde of domestic terrorists, spurred on by the President of our country, Donald Trump.
In my lifetime, there have been a number of national tragedies, but never did I think we would come to this in the United States of America.
Mary Bosek
Bemus Point