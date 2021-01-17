 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Attack on the Capitol put a blight on history
0 comments

Letter: Attack on the Capitol put a blight on history

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Watching the news on Jan. 6 and witnessing the violent attempt to overturn the election, I am reminded of the words of President Franklin Roosevelt, when speaking about the attack on Pearl Harbor, "this is a day that will live in infamy." The horrifying difference being that this time we were attacked, not by a foreign enemy, but by a horde of domestic terrorists, spurred on by the President of our country, Donald Trump.

In my lifetime, there have been a number of national tragedies, but never did I think we would come to this in the United States of America.

Mary Bosek

Bemus Point

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News