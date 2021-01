What I am witnessing today is not the America I fought and shed my blood for.

It is an unfounded breech of the very institution that represents America and what we stand for.

It sickens me to see the photos and videos of these criminals looting the very air space of the Capitol, the same Capitol from which a prized possession of mine had flown some fifty years ago.

It is the worse attack on our democracy that I have witnessed.

In Patriotism.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda