Regarding The Buffalo News editorial on our “political decline,” the editors seem to believe that what a candidate did in her personal Twitter account before she was a candidate is more important than how County Executive Mark Poloncarz has governed for the past 11 years. Many of his actions should be seen as disqualifying by any objective person.

He repeatedly lied that his budget represents tax relief when in fact for most people county taxes went up more than any other tax. He politicized the county health department by targeting political opponents. He prolonged his emergency powers to avoid procurement rules intended to prevent fraud and waste.

There was no transparency in the negotiation of the Bills stadium, and the more we learn about it, the worse it looks. Finally, and, in my view, most damning, he has done nothing to fix the toxic political culture in Erie County.

Any accomplishment Poloncarz can point to is due to his uncontrolled spending. But ask yourself, if he can’t hold the line on taxes now, when the county is flush with cash, what will happen when there is a recession?

Say what you like about Chrissy Casilio’s tweets, but in the context of governing Erie County they are not relevant. What is relevant is that she is not a career politician. She is an honest, smart, self-made woman who will be upfront with the voters and will not be pushed around by political machines. With Poloncarz, there is no hope for change.

Gary Dickson

West Seneca Supervisor