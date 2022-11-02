Letter: Ask questions and get the facts

I felt I have waited long enough to send a letter to the editor. The October 26 edition of the Buffalo News had three major stories on the front page, each raising questions. First deals with the tragic loss of young lives due to TikTok and kids trying to outdo other teenagers with no sane reasoning. Ask me why a 14-year-old mother, yes mother, is out at 6:30 a.m. Is she getting formula, going to school or what?!

My second question is why the Diocese of Buffalo will find a priest guilty of abuse and actually print their name, but when there are no grounds for this priest being accused of wrongdoing, their name is not put in the paper? I guess the diocese finds priest guilty before all known facts are taken into consideration.

My third question is in regards to the recent debate between Hochul and Zeldin. How can Zeldin accuse Hochul of passing laws that were put into effect before she took office on Aug. 24, 2021? Same goes for bail reform, and if you check this out, you will see that it has had no effect on the rise of crime across the country. If the people who are for Zeldin went online to see what Hochul has done since she took office it would be enlightening. Also there is nothing showing she passed laws increasing taxes. Maybe when she was Town Supervisor.

As I always say, let's know all the facts, please.

Patricia Skowron

Elma