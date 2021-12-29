Letter: Ascending Trumpism bodes ill for democracy

The one year anniversary of Jan. 6, America’s darkest day, is fast approaching. It is America’s darkest day because on that day, a homegrown antidemocratic movement known as Trumpism, accomplished what Nazism, Communism, and Islamic terrorism never came close to accomplishing.

At the urging of the fascist fawning president, Donald Trump, a legion of his adoring acolytes violently stormed into America’s temple of democracy and came within a hairsbreadth of tearing down the system of government that Americans have fought and died for since 1776.

You would think that the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan would have recoiled in horror and condemned Trump to the trash heap of history.

Yet, that once great party has done the exact opposite. Trump, a lifelong, imbecilic con man, devotee of dictatorship, and architect of an attempted coup, is the overwhelming favorite of Republicans to be their nominee for President in 2024.