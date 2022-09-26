Letter: As war in Ukraine continues, remember these prophetic words

You can only prosecute a war like this by subscribing to the notion, as Stalin – the original Russian gangster – is reputed to have put it: The death of one person is a tragedy. The death of a million is a statistic.
Jack Spiegelman
Buffalo
