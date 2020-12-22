Letter: As Trump exits the stage, Biden, et al. must tidy up

Since 1787, the peaceful transfer of power has been a vital pillar of American democracy. With still no concession speech from President Trump, experts worry this will delay the traditional peaceful transition. A look at the historical importance of the transition of power and why it is so i…

The election fraud President Trump has alleged is a fantasy. Trump set up this nonsense fraud/cheating conspiracy months before the election and has continued it to present. My question to Trump, his fellow Republican representatives and senators and his followers, is where is the proof? Show the American people the proof!

There is no proof because Trump has lost 50 times in court and in front of 86 judges. Nine of those judges were the Supreme Court of the United States and three of them, he appointed. Every time his so-called legal team gets in front of the press they claim fraud here, cheating there, a stolen election everywhere. But when they stand in front of a judge, Trump’s lawyers change their tune. All of a sudden, they have nothing. They know the lies and falsehoods they spout to the press will get them sanctioned/disciplined in a court of law.

Trump to pay for all these legal fights has been grifting from his followers. It would seem to me a so-called billionaire who claims he has been so wronged by a fraudulent election system would go into his own bank account and pay for his legal challenges. But instead he is asking his followers to foot the bill.