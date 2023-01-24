Letter: As sophistry did in Athens, GOP damages our democracy

In ancient Athens, the Sophists were philosophers who challenged, criticized and destroyed the foundations of traditions, as well as the moral and social order, leaving nothing in its place. The Sophists held no values other than winning and succeeding. They believed and taught that “might makes right” and the practical approach should be win at all costs.

Sophistry destroyed Athens, the Ancient world’s progressive light.

It should sound familiar because the Washington D.C. GOP espouses sophistry, gaslighting and lies. All this is done while claiming the mantle of orthodox Christians. Nothing could be further from the truth. Theirs is a level of hypocrisy and lies that would shame Charles Ponzi.

To quote Adam Kinzinger on Kevin McCarthy, “he will say what he needs to say to stay in power. … it’s just a fact.” What Harry S Truman said about Nixon being able to speak out of both sides of his mouth and lie at the same time, could be applied to Donald Trump the GOP leader. A Bible verse, from Christ, as more descriptive of Trump would be, John 8:44, “When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

The corrosive nature of the Washington GOP is dissolving the unifying impulses in this country. They as a group have been reduced to frauds serving a petty tyrant’s vanity.

Washington D.C. is not as it ought to be. It must reflect what is good, right, truthful and moral, before the beckon of light for the world disappears.

Bill Licata

Buffalo