Letter: As for the filibuster: the devil’s in the details

The filibuster it is said, “is a pillar of the senate’s venerable tradition of unlimited debate and a bulwark against the tyranny of the majority.” Today, rules in the 1970s allow a senator to filibuster without speaking – so much for debate at all.

The filibuster is associated with images of a young Jimmy Stewart collapsing on the floor of the Senate and inspiring the consciences of his adversaries to change course. The stubborn facts reveal a different picture.

Southern Democrats, who later became Republicans, obstructed efforts to pass anti-lynching legislation, in 1922, 1923, 1924 and 1935. To understand what these senators wanted continued, we must look at “1907 Lynching photos at Getty Images” on Google. Some of this horror has specific names associated with it like the photo of Robert “Bootjack” McDaniels – April 13, 1937. For a whole host of senators, presidents, kings and emperors this may be their definition of venerable, but it is not mine.

The GOP used the filibuster to obstruct: laws eliminating the poll tax which prevented the poor and African Americans from voting; the Civil Rights Acts in 1950, 1957 and 1964; the Permanent Fair Employment Practices Act; and the National Popular Vote amendment.