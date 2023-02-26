Thank you for the New York Times article printed in The Buffalo News on researchers Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and Dr. Katalin Kariko. It is an outstanding example of the excellent work of female scientists that go unrecognized.

I do take issue, however, with how they are presented in the article. Neither of these outstanding women scientists are referred to as Dr. throughout the article. Yet, their male supervisors and collaborators are named as Dr. Is this because they are physician scientists?

The antiquated notion that only physicians can be referred to as Dr. in the press is demeaning and a blow to other scientists and researchers who have as much or more education and qualifications as physicians. It is particularly abhorrent to female scientists and researchers when their white male counterparts are recognized by their credentials.

Perhaps it is about time the journalistic standards are updated in the 21st century to recognize and give credit to the expertise and significance of the work of all people no matter their gender or skin color.

Dr. Kathy Lucke

Clarence Center