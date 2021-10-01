Letter: Article distorted facts about N.Y.'s energy picture

In James Shillitto and Patrick Guidice's Sept. 23 Another Voice column, the authors correctly state that New York imports 75% of its energy. What they don’t mention in that number is that it is the total energy used in the state. That includes all the gasoline, natural gas, and other energy sources that are not just electricity.

They complain that the Cuomo administration stonewalled them as to what states import energy into New York. Do you think every cubic foot of natural gas comes with a handy little tag stating “Made in Texas” or “Made in PA”? The governor’s administration didn’t answer them because the question makes no sense.

The rotten truth is this. We need cleaner sources of power to improve community health. Coal plants kill. People have higher death rates at earlier ages, along with increased risks of respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, among others. The same isn’t true of solar, wind, or hydropower.

We all win when our fellow New Yorkers breathe clean air. We need pressure on politicians to ensure that communities aren’t left behind as we make this transition.