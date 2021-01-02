Letter: Arthur’s impact on Buffalo will be felt for generations

As you noted in your recent editorial George Arthur was a pioneer in the integration of Buffalo Public Schools by reason of his being the lead plaintiff (and a defendant by reason of his being a member of the Common Council) in the federal case that ended segregation in the system.

As a young lawyer in the early 70s I was invited to join George Arthur and the local NAACP, Herman Schwartz of University at Buffalo Law School, Norman Goldfarb and Marilyn Hochfield and the Citizens Council on Human Relations, in the preparation of an action in federal court to obtain a court order desegregating the Buffalo Public Schools. Little did I realize then how fortunate I was to work with such an impressive, passionate and skilled group to prepare the case.

The late Judge John Curtin decided in the plaintiffs’ favor holding that the Buffalo Board of Education, the Buffalo Common Council and the State of New York had “violated the plaintiff’s’ 14th Amendment rights … by intentionally causing and maintaining a segregated school system.”

In affirming Judge Curtin’s order the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals stated: “We are unable to imagine a set of facts, short of a public admission of wrongdoing, that would be more suggestive of intentional discrimination.”