Letter: ArriveCan is made easy for border crossing public

I live in Canada full time and cross the border about three times a week. I am a cross border worker. The ArriveCan App is an easy and fast way for border agents to see your vaccination credentials quickly. Once the app is filled out, your information is there for good. You don’t have to fill it out for every single visit – you only need to put in the date of your crossing, yes, within 72 hours of crossing. Taking a picture of your vaccination card and passport or Nexus card is all you need to set up your account. If you don’t have a smartphone, an account can be set up on a computer. A quarantine plan is simply an address you’ll be quarantining at if you ever test positive. Simple.