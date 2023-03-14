The recent loss of Firefighter Jason Arno is a loss especially for his wife, child and the Buffalo Fire Department. He is a hero who lived the motto of this unit: that others might live.

He follows in the line of millions of brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for others. As Jesus said: there is no greater love than when a man gives up his life for others.

Police, firefighters, military personnel and other first responders are willing to do this every day. For Jason, and our other heroes, thank you and God bless you.

Jason, you and your family and fellow firefighters are in my prayers. Rest in peace, brother.

Joseph Strychasz

Tonawanda