Letter: Are we worthy of sacrifices made by our soldiers?

The proximity of Memorial Day and "D Day" provides an opportunity for gratitude and reflection. It is right that on Memorial Day we spend time honoring our veterans who lost their lives defending freedom. Normandy is symbolic of the service and sacrifices that every branch of the military has made, going back to America's founding.

I sometimes wonder how worthy we are of those selfless efforts. The harshest voices on the political left and political right often spew vitriol toward those who do not agree with them. Let's not join those in the media or political arena who would unjustly denigrate our fellow citizens.

Our military fought and sacrificed to give us the right to disagree, not to insult each other with irrelevant or untrue personal attacks. Let's be worthy of their service and sacrifice.

Patrick Heraty

Hamburg