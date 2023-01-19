Letter: Are there more missing secret documents out there?

In addressing the secret documents found at the residence of former President Donald Trump and, more recently, the home of President Joe Biden, the question arises as to whether classified papers are being held also, either intentionally or accidentally, by members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon), military equipment contractors, technical and logistical consultants, and others. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that is tasked with managing the distribution of the secret papers may respond: “yes,” “no,” “perhaps,” etc. At this juncture of the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, any answer from the NARA would disclose gross negligence and would be self-incriminating.