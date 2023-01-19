 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Are there more missing secret documents out there?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In addressing the secret documents found at the residence of former President Donald Trump and, more recently, the home of President Joe Biden, the question arises as to whether classified papers are being held also, either intentionally or accidentally, by members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon), military equipment contractors, technical and logistical consultants, and others. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that is tasked with managing the distribution of the secret papers may respond: “yes,” “no,” “perhaps,” etc. At this juncture of the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, any answer from the NARA would disclose gross negligence and would be self-incriminating.

People are also reading…

John Pauly

Amherst

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News