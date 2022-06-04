 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Archbishop denying Communion is ironic

I have been a Catholic since days after my birth; attended Catholic school and put three children through Catholic education from kindergarten through graduate school. I am confounded by the hypocrisy of an Archbishop denying communion to a member of Congress for her political belief while, for years, known pedophile priests, supported by their bishops and archbishops, were permitted to perform sacraments and celebrate the Eucharist at Mass.

Please educate me on the Canon Law that permits this.

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg

