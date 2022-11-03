 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Appreciating the ease of voting in the U.S.

It was safe and peaceful. My husband and I voted on Sunday at the Wheatfield Community Center. We were greeted with a warm welcome, efficiently checked in, filled out our ballots then fed them into the scanner. All in about ten minutes.

We received an “I Voted” sticker along with a “glad you came.” As we exited into a beautiful sunny morning, I was struck at how different our experience was compared to some of the scenes of masked, armed men standing near voter drop boxes we’ve been seeing on television. I was so grateful.

Louise DeFelice

North Tonawanda

