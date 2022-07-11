Letter: Appreciate what we have, while striving to do better

With Covid-19, political division, Russian invasion, Tops murders and all we have been through the past several years, I am left with a deep appreciation for what is left and how each of us can do our part to make it better. I see more people actually going the speed limit. Last year, Millersport Highway was repaved and I thought to myself, what an excellent job they did and how lucky I am to drive on it. We do not have to do unpleasant tasks, we get to do them.
The Tops tragedy took 10 precious lives. I think of the thousands of other lives in the area who struggle without quality markets, decent jobs nearby, lack of higher education and poverty. I tell all the kids there to finish high school and then get a two-year degree at SUNY Erie Community College or at least a certificate program that will help get a good-paying job. That means paychecks and a better quality of life. Yes, things have been difficult. However, if we appreciate what we do have, slow down and be kind, maybe Buffalo can shine once again.
Bob Baker
