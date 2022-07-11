Letter: Appreciate what we have, while striving to do better

With Covid-19, political division, Russian invasion, Tops murders and all we have been through the past several years, I am left with a deep appreciation for what is left and how each of us can do our part to make it better. I see more people actually going the speed limit. Last year, Millersport Highway was repaved and I thought to myself, what an excellent job they did and how lucky I am to drive on it. We do not have to do unpleasant tasks, we get to do them.